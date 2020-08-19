Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

PGC opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Seidman Lawrence B lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 149.9% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

