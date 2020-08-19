Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Sells 48,814 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WCN opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

