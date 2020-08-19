Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt Sells 48,814 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WCN opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 128.17, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
