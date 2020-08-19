Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 728.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

