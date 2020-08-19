Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

MDYG opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

