Fifth Third Bancorp Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc
Archer Daniels Midland Co Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp
Archer Daniels Midland Co Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank
AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roku Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roku Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report