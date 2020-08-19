Fifth Third Bancorp Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

