Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

