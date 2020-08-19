AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $133,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,869 shares of company stock worth $40,939,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.