AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

