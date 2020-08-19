AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

