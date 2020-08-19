AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,066.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

