Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stepan by 134.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $4,697,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $3,525,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,835,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $119,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,122 shares of company stock worth $1,610,988. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

