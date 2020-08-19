Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.24

Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and traded as high as $194.00. Palace Capital shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 96,568 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.75%.

In related news, insider Ronald Neil Sinclair sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.41), for a total value of £11,514.72 ($15,053.89).

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

