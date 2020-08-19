Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.01

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and traded as high as $77.56. Frontier IP Group shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 19,941 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.93.

Frontier IP Group Company Profile (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

