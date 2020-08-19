Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 205.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 251.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

AIQ opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.99.

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.