iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 76.6% in July

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $4,613,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $15,976,000.

Shares of AIA opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

