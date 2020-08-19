EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $214.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.70 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $373.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $951.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $992.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.40 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

