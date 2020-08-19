Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $38.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $39.15 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $33.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $156.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $159.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.45 million, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $164.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 88.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.06. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

