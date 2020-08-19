$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

