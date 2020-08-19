$380.67 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $380.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.23 million. Graco reported sales of $400.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,539 shares of company stock worth $21,709,119. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $62,050,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

