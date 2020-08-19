Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce sales of $4.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $17.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $111,766,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34,683.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,304 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

