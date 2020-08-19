Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post sales of $310.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.60 million and the highest is $312.60 million. Coherent posted sales of $335.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

