Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after buying an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

