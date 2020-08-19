AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

