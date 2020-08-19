Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($19.39).

CA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.18. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

