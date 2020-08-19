Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDXF. HSBC raised shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nordex to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.