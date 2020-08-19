Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

