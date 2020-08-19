National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Express Group (NXPGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Palace Capital Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.24
Palace Capital Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.24
Frontier IP Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.01
Frontier IP Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.01
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Short Interest Update
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Short Interest Update
iShares Asia 50 ETF Short Interest Down 76.6% in July
iShares Asia 50 ETF Short Interest Down 76.6% in July
EnPro Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million
EnPro Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.24 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report