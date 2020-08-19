National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

