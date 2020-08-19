Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Lifull stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Lifull has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $527.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

