REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REMY COINTREAU/ADR (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.