Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:PROSF opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

