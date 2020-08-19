RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR’s (RTMVY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investec cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

