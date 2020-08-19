OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

PROSY stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

