F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.10

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $19.20. F&M Bank shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.75.

F&M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.