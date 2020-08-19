Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.41. Marechale Capital shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 120,447 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $923,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.87.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pollard Banknote Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.63
Pollard Banknote Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.63
F&M Bank Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.10
F&M Bank Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.10
Sino Agro Food Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19
Sino Agro Food Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.74
Marechale Capital Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04
Marechale Capital Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04
GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.80
GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report