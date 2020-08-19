GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $16.65. GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 57 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

