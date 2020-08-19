SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.40

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $19.50. SECTOR 10 shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 256 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

About SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

