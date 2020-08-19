CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.14

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $19.05. CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.35.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

