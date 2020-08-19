SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.14

Shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and traded as high as $37.04. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 8,628 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

