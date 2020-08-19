Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.84

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and traded as high as $142.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$124.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.80. The company has a market cap of $354.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07.

About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

