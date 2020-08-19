Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.55. Video Display shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Get Video Display alerts:

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.