Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 23,691,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

