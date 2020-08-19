Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.08

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and traded as low as $131.60. Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $131.60, with a volume of 1,668,993 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

