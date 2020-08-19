Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.34. Nephros shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 11,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nephros in the first quarter worth about $21,391,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Nephros by 62.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 251,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter.

Nephros Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

