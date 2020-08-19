Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $322.49

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.49 and traded as low as $312.60. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 112,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $449.95 million and a PE ratio of 90.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is currently 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

