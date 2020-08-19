Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.94

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and traded as low as $120.00. Gateley shares last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 60,563 shares.

GTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.90.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

