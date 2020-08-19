Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.94

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and traded as low as $120.00. Gateley shares last traded at $121.50, with a volume of 60,563 shares.

GTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.90.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

