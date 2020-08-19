EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.56

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.56 and traded as low as $266.40. EP Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 556 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.64.

EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

