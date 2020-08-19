Westaim (CVE:WED) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $2.00. Westaim shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 104,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 43.81 and a quick ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of $293.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.95.

Westaim Company Profile (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

