Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.51. Questor Technology shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 20,811 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

