Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Cambrian Minerals Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 26,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups.

