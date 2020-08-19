Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and traded as low as $95.00. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 2,156 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

